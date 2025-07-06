in Music News

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Spends 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

The song is celebrating a fifth week as the biggest song at Hot AC.

Alex Warren - Ordinary cover (Atlantic)

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” continues to rule mainstream radio, securing a fourth week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart while returning to #1 at hot adult contemporary for a fifth, non-consecutive week.

— “Ordinary” received ~17,453 pop spins during the June 29-July 5 tracking period, besting the prior week’s sum by 61.

Doechii’s “Anxiety” stays at #2 on the pop chart, while Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” stays at #3.

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” soars into the Top 5 with a four-place gain to #4. Ariana Grande’s “twilight zone” concurrently stays at #5.

— The Alex Warren tune meanwhile garnered ~5,917 Hot AC spins (+122), driving a one-place rise back to #1.

“Sorry, I’m Here For Someone Else” drops one spot to #2, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” stays in the #3 position. “Anxiety” rises a level to #4, and Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” ticks up a spot to #5.

