in Music News, New Music

BTS Confirms First Live Album Release As “Permission To Dance On Stage” Launches July 18

The album chronicles a tour series that reached over 4 million people.

BTS - Permission to Dance Live cover, courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS has already reached so many career milestones and broken so many records. This July, the global sensation group will add to the impressive resume.

The members of BTS will release their first-ever live album. “Permission To Dance On Stage – Live,” set to debut on July 18, chronicles the 12-show tour that launched via an online, lockdown-era concert in 2021. The shows would end up reaching major cities like Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, attracting over 4 million combined in-person and online viewers.

Encompassing 22 live audio tracks, the album will also include a digital code to access 141 minutes of footage from the “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL” shows on March 10 and 11.

There will also be access to a 92-page interview phonebook, containing behind-the-scenes moments from the concert series.

btspermission to dance on stage live

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart; Ariana Grande’s “Twilight Zone” Top 5

Alex Warren & Rosé’s “On My Mind” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song