BTS Confirms First Live Album Release As “Permission To Dance On Stage” Launches July 18

BTS has already reached so many career milestones and broken so many records. This July, the global sensation group will add to the impressive resume.

The members of BTS will release their first-ever live album. “Permission To Dance On Stage – Live,” set to debut on July 18, chronicles the 12-show tour that launched via an online, lockdown-era concert in 2021. The shows would end up reaching major cities like Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, attracting over 4 million combined in-person and online viewers.

Encompassing 22 live audio tracks, the album will also include a digital code to access 141 minutes of footage from the “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL” shows on March 10 and 11.

There will also be access to a 92-page interview phonebook, containing behind-the-scenes moments from the concert series.