Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart; Ariana Grande’s “Twilight Zone” Top 5

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” continues its streak as pop radio’s biggest song, earning a third week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Ordinary” keeps #1 thanks to the ~17,426 spins it received during the June 22-28 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 301.

Doechii’s “Anxiety” stays in the #2 position this week, while Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” holds at #3.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” extends the week-to-week consistency, as it spends another week at #4.

The chart’s first major move comes at #5, as Ariana Grande’s “twilight zone” rises four spots to claim that position. The single received ~8,635 plays during the tracking period, topping the prior mark by 445.