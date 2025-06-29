in Music News

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart; Ariana Grande’s “Twilight Zone” Top 5

“Ordinary” keeps tabs on #1, while “twilight zone” makes a big jump into the Top 5.

Alex Warren - Ordinary cover (Atlantic)

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” continues its streak as pop radio’s biggest song, earning a third week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Ordinary” keeps #1 thanks to the ~17,426 spins it received during the June 22-28 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 301.

Doechii’s “Anxiety” stays in the #2 position this week, while Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” holds at #3.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” extends the week-to-week consistency, as it spends another week at #4.

The chart’s first major move comes at #5, as Ariana Grande’s “twilight zone” rises four spots to claim that position. The single received ~8,635 plays during the tracking period, topping the prior mark by 445.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

