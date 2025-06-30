Alex Warren & Rosé’s “On My Mind” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Alex Warren and Rosé’s new collaboration “On My Mind” is winning immediate support at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Picked up by 33 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, the collaboration ranks as the format’s most added song.

“On My Mind” follows Warren’s megahit “Ordinary,” which enjoyed a multi-week reign atop the Hot AC chart. Earlier this year, Rosé had her own Hot AC #1 with the Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.”

As for this week’s add board, Lewis Capaldi takes second place with “Survive.” The song landed at 29 stations.

Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” lands in third with 23 new pickups, while an add count of 13 positions Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” in fourth.

Pitbull & RedOne’s FIFA 2025 take on “We Will Rock You,” a new option for 11 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.