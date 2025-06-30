The eagerly anticipated Offshore Montauk held its official opening celebration this weekend, signifying the start of a new chapter in Montauk hospitality.

JoJo Fletcher’s Saint Spritz partnered for the memorable celebration, and the notable famous from “The Bachelor” and The Bachelorette” was on in attendance. Jordan Rodgers, Mauricio Umansky, and resort co-owner Marley Dominguez were also part of the launch party.

One other particularly noteworthy attendee was Kristina Korobova, who delivered beats from the DJ booth. The DJ, who is building buzz in social circles, looked beautiful in a summery pink dress.

Taking place at the 71 South Emerson Avenue property, the party featured Saint Spritz cocktails and bites from Blue Crush. Photos of Kristina’s time at the event follow, courtesy of Brandsway Creative.