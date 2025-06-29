Afrojack’s “Never Forget You” Reaches #1 On Dance Radio Chart

Afrojack’s “Never Forget You” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Never Forget You” earns #1 thanks to the ~753 spins it received during the June 22-28 tracking period. The count represents a week-over-week gain of 84.
Major League DJz’s “Come With Me (featuring Jorja Smith)” drops a spot to #2, while James Hype’s “Don’t Wake Me Up” stays at #3. Calvin Harris’ “Blessings (featuring Clementine Douglas)” jumps four spots to #4, and Alesso & Becky Hill’s “Surrender” spends another week as dance radio’s #5 song.
Comments
Loading…