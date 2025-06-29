Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Benson Boone - Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else cover | Warner
Hot adult contemporary radio crowns a new #1 this week, as Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” replaces Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” atop the chart.
The Benson Boone song, which rises one spot to #1, received ~5,880 spins during the June 22-28 tracking period (+421).
“Ordinary” concurrently drops a level to #2, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” spends another week as the format’s #3 song.
Ed Sheeran’s “Azizam” stays at #4 on the Hot AC chart, and Doechii’s “Anxiety” enjoys a two-position lift to #5.
Alex warren benson boone Bruno Mars doechii ed sheeran Lady Gaga sorry I'm here for someone else
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…