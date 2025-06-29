in Music News

Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” becomes the top song at Hot AC.

Benson Boone - Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else cover | Warner

Hot adult contemporary radio crowns a new #1 this week, as Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” replaces Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” atop the chart.

The Benson Boone song, which rises one spot to #1, received ~5,880 spins during the June 22-28 tracking period (+421).

“Ordinary” concurrently drops a level to #2, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” spends another week as the format’s #3 song.

Ed Sheeran’s “Azizam” stays at #4 on the Hot AC chart, and Doechii’s “Anxiety” enjoys a two-position lift to #5.

