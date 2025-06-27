Aziza Major Made Impactful Miami Swim Week Debut, Wowed On Runway For FFGains

Rising star model Aziza Major walked Miami Swim Week for the first time this year, and it was a rather impressive debut.

Her list of stunning runway moments included a walk for Fitness+Financial Gains (FFGains); she ranked as a standout during the swimwear and athleisure brand’s eagerly anticipated showcase.

FFGains was celebrating its “Plum Is The New Black” collection during the show.

“In collaboration with Fusion Fashion Events at the iconic Surfcomber Hotel Miami Beach, FFGAINS debuted more than 20 beautiful pickleball athleisure, swimwear and resort wear ensembles on various and diverse body types and skin tones, ensuring a truly inclusive collection that appeals to nearly every fashionista here in the U.S. and beyond,” read an official statement.

Aziza showcased a two-piece from the designer — as well as her own undeniable charisma and presence on the runway.

Photos follow, courtesy of Savory PR.