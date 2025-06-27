in Runway

Aziza Major Made Impactful Miami Swim Week Debut, Wowed On Runway For FFGains

The model made a big statement at the recent Miami Swim Week.

Aziza Major walks the runway for Fitness+Financial Gains (Photo by Christa Ingraham, courtesy of Savory PR)

Rising star model Aziza Major walked Miami Swim Week for the first time this year, and it was a rather impressive debut.

Her list of stunning runway moments included a walk for Fitness+Financial Gains (FFGains); she ranked as a standout during the swimwear and athleisure brand’s eagerly anticipated showcase.

FFGains was celebrating its “Plum Is The New Black” collection during the show.

“In collaboration with Fusion Fashion Events at the iconic Surfcomber Hotel Miami Beach, FFGAINS debuted more than 20 beautiful pickleball athleisure, swimwear and resort wear ensembles on various and diverse body types and skin tones, ensuring a truly inclusive collection that appeals to nearly every fashionista here in the U.S. and beyond,” read an official statement.

Aziza showcased a two-piece from the designer — as well as her own undeniable charisma and presence on the runway.

Photos follow, courtesy of Savory PR.

Aziza Major walks the runway for Fitness+Financial Gains (Photo by Christa Ingraham, courtesy of Savory PR)
Aziza Major walks the runway for Fitness+Financial Gains (Photo by Christa Ingraham, courtesy of Savory PR)
Aziza Major walks the runway for Fitness+Financial Gains (Photo by Christa Ingraham, courtesy of Savory PR)
Aziza Major walks the runway for Fitness+Financial Gains (Photo by Christa Ingraham, courtesy of Savory PR)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

