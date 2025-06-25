First Look: Brandy and Monica Hype “The Boy Is Mine” Tour On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2154 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singers Brandy & Monica during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
On the heels of announcing their joint tour, Brandy and Monica make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The artists appear together on Wednesday’s edition of the broadcast. Named after their smash hit collaboration “The Boy Is Mine,” the tour will commence later this year and hit 24 cities.
As for Wednesday’s “Fallon,” the episode also features interview appearances by Jonathan Bailey and Abby Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders also appear for a segment, as does Michael Ruhlman.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos of Brandy and Monica follow:
