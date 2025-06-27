Nurys Mateo Looked Stunning In Black At Captain Morgan’s “M3GAN 2.0” Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Nurys Mateo attends Captain Morgan spiced up the M3GAN 2.0 event in LA with a bold cameo of its limited-edition Captain M3GAN bottle at Academy LA on June 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse)
“M3GAN 2.0” officially launched in theaters on Friday.
In the days leading up to the release, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse held numerous events and activations to celebrate the eagerly anticipated sequel. One such event highlighted its partnership with Captain Morgan.
Celebrating the launch of Captain Morgan’s special “M3GAN 2.0” spiced rum release, the party welcomed numerous models, influencers, and entertainment personalities to Academy LA.
One attendee at Wednesday’s event was Nurys Mateo. Rocking a black outfit, the TV personality and “Hot Dates” host looked characteristically stunning at the event.
