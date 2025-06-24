First Look: John Cena, Lorde Appear On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest John Cena during Tuesday’s June 24, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
To celebrate their respective upcoming projects “Heads of State” and “Virgin,” John Cena and Lorde appear on Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Cena, who is supporting “Heads of State” in addition to his ongoing reign as WWE Undisputed Champion, appears as the lead guest on Tuesday’s broadcast.
Lorde then appears, chatting with Colbert before her album “Virgin” launches this week.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared photos from the official taping.
