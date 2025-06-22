First Look: Pryce Offers A Rest Day In “RV Shangri-La” Episode Of “Stick,” Premiering June 25

Lilli Kay and Peter Dager in "Stick," now streaming on Apple TV+ (Courtesy of Apple TV+ Press)
The fifth episode of Apple TV+’s “Stick” saw Santi (Peter Dager)” sink a clutch Eagle — and move one step closer to the US Amateur Championship.
On the heels of the big performance, Pryce (Owen Wilson) offers the team a rest.
Said rest will be chronicled in the “RV Shangri-La” edition of the comedy, launching on Apple TV+ this Wednesday, June 25.
In its official teaser for the episode, Apple adds that “Mitts (Marc Maron) takes a risk,” while “Santi makes a painful discovery.”
The golf comedy, which premiered earlier this month, also stars Lilli Kay as Zero and Mariana Treviño as Elena. First-look photos from the upcoming episode follow:
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
