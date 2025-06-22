in TV News

First Look: Pryce Offers A Rest Day In “RV Shangri-La” Episode Of “Stick,” Premiering June 25

The sixth episode of “Stick” will launch this coming Wednesday.

Lilli Kay and Peter Dager in "Stick," now streaming on Apple TV+ (Courtesy of Apple TV+ Press)

The fifth episode of Apple TV+’s “Stick” saw Santi (Peter Dager)” sink a clutch Eagle — and move one step closer to the US Amateur Championship.

On the heels of the big performance, Pryce (Owen Wilson) offers the team a rest.

Said rest will be chronicled in the “RV Shangri-La” edition of the comedy, launching on Apple TV+ this Wednesday, June 25.

In its official teaser for the episode, Apple adds that “Mitts (Marc Maron) takes a risk,” while “Santi makes a painful discovery.”

The golf comedy, which premiered earlier this month, also stars Lilli Kay as Zero and Mariana Treviño as Elena. First-look photos from the upcoming episode follow:

Lilli Kay and Peter Dager in “Stick,” now streaming on Apple TV+ (Courtesy of Apple TV+ Press)
Lilli Kay, Peter Dager and Owen Wilson in “Stick,” now streaming on Apple TV+. (Courtesy of Apple TV+ Press)
Mariana Treviño and Marc Maron in “Stick,” now streaming on Apple TV+. (Courtesy of Apple TV+ Press)
Owen Wilson in “Stick,” now streaming on Apple TV+ (Courtesy of Apple TV+ Press)
Lilli Kay and Peter Dager in “Stick,” now streaming on Apple TV+ (Courtesy of Apple TV+ Press)

