Major League DJz & Jorja Smith’s “Come With Me” Officially Claims #1 At Dance Radio

Major League DJz’s “Come With Me (featuring Jorja Smith)” rises two places to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

The collaboration received ~717 spins during the June 15-21 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 103.

Afrojack’s “Never Forget You” moves into the runner-up spot this week, enjoying a two-place rise to #2. James Hype’s “Don’t Wake Me Up,” last week’s leader, falls to #3.

D.O.D.’s “Wrap Yourself Around Me” endures a two-position fall to #4, and Alesso & Becky Hill’s “Surrender” ascends one level to #5 on the latest dance chart.