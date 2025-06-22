Kane Brown’s “Backseat Driver” Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Country hitmaker Kane Brown scores another #1 this week, as his “Backseat Driver” reaches the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Backseat Driver” led the way in chart points for the June 15-21 tracking period. It also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song within that window, while taking second place for audience impressions.

Riley Green’s “Worst Way,” which falls a spot to #2 on the overall chart, ranks as the leader for audience.

Cory Kent’s “This Heart” slides one level to #3 on the overall chart, while Morgan Wallen’s “Just In Case” jumps two spots to #4.

Ella Langley’s “weren’t for the wind” concurrently drops a spot to #5.