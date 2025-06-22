in Music News

Kane Brown’s “Backseat Driver” Earns #1 On Country Radio Chart

Kane Brown’s sentimental single soars to #1 at country radio.

Kane Brown - Backseat Driver video screenshot | RCA Nashville

Country hitmaker Kane Brown scores another #1 this week, as his “Backseat Driver” reaches the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Backseat Driver” led the way in chart points for the June 15-21 tracking period. It also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song within that window, while taking second place for audience impressions.

Riley Green’s “Worst Way,” which falls a spot to #2 on the overall chart, ranks as the leader for audience.

Cory Kent’s “This Heart” slides one level to #3 on the overall chart, while Morgan Wallen’s “Just In Case” jumps two spots to #4.

Ella Langley’s “weren’t for the wind” concurrently drops a spot to #5.

backseat driverCorey kentElla langleykane brownmorgan wallenriley green

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” Reaches #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Major League DJz & Jorja Smith’s “Come With Me” Officially Claims #1 At Dance Radio