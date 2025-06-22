in Music News

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 4th Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary Listing

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” still rules both formats.

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” continues its extraordinary radio run. The song enjoys a second week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart, while notching a fourth week at #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “Ordinary” received ~17,109 pop plays during the June 15-21 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 688.

Doechii’s “Anxiety” spends another week at #2 on the pop chart, while Benson Boone’s “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” moves up a level to #3. Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” rises one spot to #4, and Tate McRae’s “Sports car” drops two places to #5.

— “Ordinary” meanwhile garnered ~5,747 tracking period plays at Hot AC (+204).

“Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” holds its status as Hot AC’s #2 song, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ enduring “Die With A Smile” stays at #3. Ed Sheeran’s “Azizam” stays at #4, and Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” ticks up a level to #5.

