Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” Reaches #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” completes its run to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the Jack White single seizes the throne from sombr’s “back to friends.”

“Archbishop Harold Holmes” received ~2,267 spins during the June 15-21 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 336.

“back to friends” concurrently falls to #2 despite a gain in airplay, while Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” holds at #3. Djo’s “Basic Being Basic” spends another week in the #4 position.

A one-place rise meanwhile brings Dexter and the Moonrocks’ “Ritalin” to #5.