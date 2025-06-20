in Album Sales, Music News

ATEEZ’s “Golden Hour: Part.3” Wins US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen Earns 5th Week At #1 Overall

“I’m The Problem” remains the biggest overall album.

Morgan Wallen Smile video screenshot | Big Loud/Mercury/Republic

ATEEZ’s “Golden Hour: Part.3” posted what by far ranks as the best pure US album sales total during the June 13-19 tracking period.

The force that is Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem,” however, retained its ranking as America’s #1 album for total consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Golden Hour: Part.3” sold just shy of 97K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 100K in total first-week consumption.

That consumption figure will result in a #2 bow on the Billboard 200 chart. “I’m The Problem,” which generated 186K in total US units (9.5K from album sales, the remainder from track sales and streams), will remain #1 for a fifth consecutive week.

ateezgolden hour: part.3I'm the problemmorgan wallen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Zohran Mamdani, John Cena, Lorde, Sienna Spiro Confirmed For “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Megan Moroney’s “6 Months Later” Debuts In Top 5 On US Spotify Chart, Ranking As Top New Entry