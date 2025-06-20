ATEEZ’s “Golden Hour: Part.3” Wins US Album Sales Race, Morgan Wallen Earns 5th Week At #1 Overall

ATEEZ’s “Golden Hour: Part.3” posted what by far ranks as the best pure US album sales total during the June 13-19 tracking period.

The force that is Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem,” however, retained its ranking as America’s #1 album for total consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Golden Hour: Part.3” sold just shy of 97K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 100K in total first-week consumption.

That consumption figure will result in a #2 bow on the Billboard 200 chart. “I’m The Problem,” which generated 186K in total US units (9.5K from album sales, the remainder from track sales and streams), will remain #1 for a fifth consecutive week.