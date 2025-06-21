Megan Moroney’s “6 Months Later” Debuts In Top 5 On US Spotify Chart, Ranking As Top New Entry

Continuing to establish herself as a major force in mainstream country, Megan Moroney earns an impressive debut on Friday’s US Spotify Streaming Chart.

The artist’s “6 Months Later” debuts at #5 on the chart, courtesy of the 983,096 American streams it received on June 20. The song dominantly ranks as the chart’s top new entry — and the only debut inside the Top 15.

Other high-ranking debuts on Friday’s US Spotify Streaming Chart include Cardi B’s “Outside” at #20, Benson Boone’s “Mr Electric Blue” at #25, KAROL G’s “Papasito” at #43, Lorde’s “Hammer” at #44, and sombr’s “we never dated” at #46.

Thanks to the release of the new song and enduring interest in her discography, Moroney concurrently soars forty-two places to #48 on the US Spotify Artists Chart for Friday.