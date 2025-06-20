in TV News

Zohran Mamdani, John Cena, Lorde, Sienna Spiro Confirmed For “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

CBS announces a buzzy list of upcoming guests.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest John Cena during Thursday’s February 1, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thus far, CBS has only revealed lineups for three of this coming week’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” episodes. All, however, boast a compelling lineup.

The June 23 episode will feature a pair of NYC mayoral candidates in Brad Lander and Zohran Mamdani. They will appear after host Stephen Colbert chats with Idris Elba.

On June 24, the following night, Colbert will chat with John Cena and Lorde.

The June 25 episode will then welcome Clarissa Ward and Michael C. Hall as interview guests. Sienna Spiro will deliver the musical performance.

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

