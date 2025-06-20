Zohran Mamdani, John Cena, Lorde, Sienna Spiro Confirmed For “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Thus far, CBS has only revealed lineups for three of this coming week’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” episodes. All, however, boast a compelling lineup.

The June 23 episode will feature a pair of NYC mayoral candidates in Brad Lander and Zohran Mamdani. They will appear after host Stephen Colbert chats with Idris Elba.

On June 24, the following night, Colbert will chat with John Cena and Lorde.

The June 25 episode will then welcome Clarissa Ward and Michael C. Hall as interview guests. Sienna Spiro will deliver the musical performance.

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.