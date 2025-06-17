Tate McRae’s “Revolving door” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

On the heels of hitting #1 at the format with “Sports car,” Tate McRae is watching her “Revolving door” attract interest at pop radio.

The single landed at 43 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, ranking as the week’s most added song.

A new option for 30 stations, SHAB’s “Lipstick” takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Addison Rae’s “Fame is a Gun” takes third place with 22 pickups, while an add count of 19 slots Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” in fourth. A new option for 18 stations, Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Tyla’s “Bliss” (16 adds, 6th-most), Charli XCX’s “party 4 u” (12 adds, 7th-most), Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” (10 adds, 8th-most), BigxthaPlug’s “All The Way (featuring Bailey Zimmerman)” (9 adds, 9th-most), and Morgan Wallen’s “What I Want (featuring Tate McRae)” (8 adds, 10th-most).