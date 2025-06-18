Ginger Burlew Makes Miami Swim Week Debut, Looks Stunning During Cirone Runway Show

With over 300K combined followers across TikTok and Instagram, Ginger Burlew has been making a name for herself as a model and influencer to watch. She recently added to that momentum with a debut appearance at Miami Swim Week.

Ginger’s first career Swim Week included a memorable moment during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion series. The stunning model walked on behalf of Cirone Swimlingerie, showcasing her striking beauty and radiant energy in a look from the designer’s Romeo and Juliet Roma Amor collection.

The appearance marked the latest chapter in Ginger’s assured ascent to stardom within the fashion world. Photo highlights follow, courtesy of Art Hearts and Designing The District.