Riley Green’s “Worst Way” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Buzzy since its release, Riley Green’s “Worst Way” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
The hit single rises one place to #1, dethroning Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” on the chart. That song falls well out of the Top 10 this week.
Along with ruling for chart points, “Worst Way” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 8-14 tracking period.
Corey Kent’s “This Heart” rises two spots to #2 this week, while Kane Brown’s “Backseat Driver” enjoys a two-place lift to #3.
