in Music News

Riley Green’s “Worst Way” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“Worst Way” ascends to #1 on this week’s country chart.

Riley Green - Worst Way video screenshot | Nashville Harbor/BMLG

Buzzy since its release, Riley Green’s “Worst Way” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The hit single rises one place to #1, dethroning Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” on the chart. That song falls well out of the Top 10 this week.

Along with ruling for chart points, “Worst Way” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 8-14 tracking period.

Corey Kent’s “This Heart” rises two spots to #2 this week, while Kane Brown’s “Backseat Driver” enjoys a two-place lift to #3.

Corey kentkane brownriley greenworst way

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Isabella Ramshaw Enjoyed a Starmaking Miami Swim Week, Dazzling For Bad Pink, Cirone, More

James Hype’s “Don’t Wake Me Up” Rises To #1 At Dance Radio