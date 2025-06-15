James Hype’s “Don’t Wake Me Up” Rises To #1 At Dance Radio

Dance radio’s newest #1 song comes from James Hype.
The artist’s “Don’t Wake Me Up” rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance airplay chart, courtesy of the 736 spins it received during the June 8-14 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 114.
Down one spot, D.O.D.’s “Wrap Yourself Around Me” settles for #2 on the new chart. Major League DJz’s “Come With Me (featuring Jorja Smith)” rises a level to #3, and Afrojack’s “Never Forget You” ticks up a position to #4.
Down two spots, Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin (featuring Daya)” earns #5.
