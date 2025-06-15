in Music News

James Hype’s “Don’t Wake Me Up” Rises To #1 At Dance Radio

“Don’t Wake Me Up” moves up to #1 on the dance chart.

Dance radio’s newest #1 song comes from James Hype.

The artist’s “Don’t Wake Me Up” rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance airplay chart, courtesy of the 736 spins it received during the June 8-14 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 114.

Down one spot, D.O.D.’s “Wrap Yourself Around Me” settles for #2 on the new chart. Major League DJz’s “Come With Me (featuring Jorja Smith)” rises a level to #3, and Afrojack’s “Never Forget You” ticks up a position to #4.

Down two spots, Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin (featuring Daya)” earns #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

