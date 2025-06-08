Tate McRae’s “Sports car” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Powered by the week’s largest airplay gain, Tate McRae’s “Sports car” ascends to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
“Sports car” rises two places to #1, leapfrogging Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” and dethroning Doechii’s “Anxiety” in the process.
The Tate McRae single received ~15,839 spins during the June 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 2,466.
“Anxiety” falls a spot to #2 this week, while “Ordinary” drops one level to #3.
Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” holds at #4 on the newest pop chart, while The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” spends another week at #5.
