Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Country radio’s newest #1 comes from Megan Moroney.

Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” completes its more-than-OK run to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up three places from last week’s position, “Am I Okay?” seizes #1 from Jason Aldean’s “Whiskey Drink.”

The week’s leader in chart points, “Am I Okay?” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 1-7 tracking period.

“Am I Okay?” follows “Tennessee Orange” as Moroney’s second career #1.

Riley Green’s “Worst Way” rises a spot to #2 on this week’s edition of the chart.

