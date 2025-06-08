Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” completes its more-than-OK run to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up three places from last week’s position, “Am I Okay?” seizes #1 from Jason Aldean’s “Whiskey Drink.”
The week’s leader in chart points, “Am I Okay?” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 1-7 tracking period.
“Am I Okay?” follows “Tennessee Orange” as Moroney’s second career #1.
Riley Green’s “Worst Way” rises a spot to #2 on this week’s edition of the chart.
