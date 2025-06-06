in TV News

First Look: Sydney Sweeney Drops By “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The actress appears for an interview + a game of “One Breath Trivia.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2144 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 5, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

In celebration of the “Echo Valley” launch, star Sydney Sweeney drops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Sweeney appears as the lead interview guest on Thursday’s edition of the late-night NBC talk show.

She also participates in a game of “One Breath Trivia” alongside Fallon, as well as fellow interview guests Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Fallon” also features stand-up from Liz Glazer.

The episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2144 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 5, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2144 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 5, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2144 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Nick Kroll, Andrew Rannells, & Sydney Sweeney with host Jimmy Fallon during One Breath Trivia on Thursday, June 5, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2144 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Nick Kroll, Andrew Rannells, & Sydney Sweeney with host Jimmy Fallon during One Breath Trivia on Thursday, June 5, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

jimmy fallonnbcsydney sweeneythe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Daniella Lapo Looks Gorgeous Throughout Miami Swim Week, Wowing For Slay Swim, BFyne, Caroline Derpienski, More