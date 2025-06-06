First Look: Sydney Sweeney Drops By “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2144 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 5, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
In celebration of the “Echo Valley” launch, star Sydney Sweeney drops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Sweeney appears as the lead interview guest on Thursday’s edition of the late-night NBC talk show.
She also participates in a game of “One Breath Trivia” alongside Fallon, as well as fellow interview guests Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Fallon” also features stand-up from Liz Glazer.
The episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the taping follow:
