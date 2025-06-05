in Runway

Daniella Lapo Looks Gorgeous Throughout Miami Swim Week, Wowing For Slay Swim, BFyne, Caroline Derpienski, More

Daniella Lapo stunned on runway after runway during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 30: Daniella Lapo walks the runway at the Slay Swimwear Show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Whether under a Fashion Week or Swim Week banner, Art Hearts Fashion has consistently attracted cutting-edge designers and stunning, accomplished models to its runways.

The same held true at the 2025 Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion, which saw some well-established and emerging brands showcasing their lines. It also played host to a mix of up-and-coming and immensely popular models and influencers.

The list of models included the gorgeous Daniella Lapo, who has amassed over 160,000 TikTok followers, upwards of 100,000 Instagram followers, and landed on the radar of some major brands.

Lapo appeared throughout the Art Hearts Fashion series, stunning for designers like Caroline Derpienski, BFyne, Mister Triple X, Slay Swim, and Cirone Swimlingerie.

Photo highlights follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Daniella Lapo walks the runway at the Caroline Derpienski show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: A model walks the runway at the Caroline Derpienski show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Daniella Lapo walks the runway at the Caroline Derpienski show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Daniella Lapo walks the runway at the Caroline Derpienski show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Daniella Lapo walks the runway at the BFYNE show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Daniella Lapo walks the runway at the BFYNE show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Daniella Lapo walks the runway at the Mister Triple X show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Daniella Lapo walks the runway at the Slay Swimwear Show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Daniella Lapo walks the runway at the Slay Swimwear Show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Daniella Lapo walks the runway at the Cirone Swimlingerie Show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Daniella Lapo walks the runway at the Cirone Swimlingerie Show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Daniella lapoMiami swim week

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Miley Cyrus, Annie Murphy, Benson Boone Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”