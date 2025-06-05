Daniella Lapo Looks Gorgeous Throughout Miami Swim Week, Wowing For Slay Swim, BFyne, Caroline Derpienski, More

Whether under a Fashion Week or Swim Week banner, Art Hearts Fashion has consistently attracted cutting-edge designers and stunning, accomplished models to its runways.

The same held true at the 2025 Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion, which saw some well-established and emerging brands showcasing their lines. It also played host to a mix of up-and-coming and immensely popular models and influencers.

The list of models included the gorgeous Daniella Lapo, who has amassed over 160,000 TikTok followers, upwards of 100,000 Instagram followers, and landed on the radar of some major brands.

Lapo appeared throughout the Art Hearts Fashion series, stunning for designers like Caroline Derpienski, BFyne, Mister Triple X, Slay Swim, and Cirone Swimlingerie.

Photo highlights follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.