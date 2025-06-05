First Look: Miley Cyrus, Annie Murphy, Benson Boone Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Two immensely popular pop stars and an Emmy-winning actress appear on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Supporting her new album, Miley Cyrus appears as the episode’s lead interview guest. Annie Murphy also drops by for an interview, as well as a demo of the new “Mario Kart World” and Nintendo Switch 2.

Benson Boone also appears on the episode, joining Fallon for an interview and a musical performance. He also shows off his signature backflip.

The episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.