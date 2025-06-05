in TV News

First Look: Miley Cyrus, Annie Murphy, Benson Boone Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

They join a stacked lineup on Wednesday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2143 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Benson Boone does a back flip during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Two immensely popular pop stars and an Emmy-winning actress appear on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Supporting her new album, Miley Cyrus appears as the episode’s lead interview guest. Annie Murphy also drops by for an interview, as well as a demo of the new “Mario Kart World” and Nintendo Switch 2.

Benson Boone also appears on the episode, joining Fallon for an interview and a musical performance. He also shows off his signature backflip.

The episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2143 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2143 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2143 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Annie Murphy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2143 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Annie Murphy, writer Nate Bihldorff, and host Jimmy Fallon during Nintendo Switch 2 / Mario Kart World Demo on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2143 — Pictured: Musical guest Benson Boone performs on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2143 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Benson Boone does a back flip during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

