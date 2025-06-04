in Runway

Nicki Andrea Shines During Lila Nikole’s “Quince” Showcase At Miami Swim Week – The Shows

Nicki Andrea looked unsurprisingly spectacular during a very special Miami Swim Week celebration.

In the weeks leading up to Miami Swim Week, immensely popular influencer, model, and creator Nicki Andrea hyped up her impending presence at the iconic swim fashion showcase.

She lived up to the hype this past week, wowing as part of a very special Lila Nikole show.

Taking place as part of Miami Swim Week – The Shows, the showcase celebrated fifteen years of designer Lila Nikole Rivera’s collection. Fittingly, the show marked the debut of the “Quince Collection,” which features electric color palettes in the iconically bold Lila Nikole style. Models like Nicki Andrea brought the vision to life in a major way.

Photos of Nicki Andrea’s memorable runway moment follow:

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Nicki Andrea walks the runway wearing Lila Nikole during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Nicki Andrea walks the runway wearing Lila Nikole during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Nicki Andrea walks the runway wearing Lila Nikole during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)

