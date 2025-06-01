Preslie Ross Makes Statement At Miami Swim Week, Looks Stunning For Aventura Swimwear, BOLDE wetsuits

Across pageants, print, social content, or on the runway, Preslie Ross has repeatedly demonstrated the potential to be a force in the modeling world. She continued that trajectory at the 2025 iteration of Miami Swim Week.

Appearing during this weekend’s Spotlight.Fashion Collective shows at Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025, Preslie looked undeniably beautiful on the runway for Aventura Swimwear and BOLDE Wetsuits.

The former found Preslie positively wowing in a green bikini; in a memorable moment, the latter had the model showcasing one of the brand’s signature looks while accompanied by a dog.

Between the striking looks and undeniable runway poise, Preslie Ross indeed made a statement at Miami Swim Week. She indeed solidified herself as one to watch in the fashion world.