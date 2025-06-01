Preslie Ross Makes Statement At Miami Swim Week, Looks Stunning For Aventura Swimwear, BOLDE wetsuits

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 01: Preslie Ross walks the runway for Spotlight featuring Aventura Swimwear, BOLDE, and Mariella Swimwear during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 at The Paraiso Tent on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotlight featuring Aventura Swimwear, BOLDE, Mariella Swimwear)
Across pageants, print, social content, or on the runway, Preslie Ross has repeatedly demonstrated the potential to be a force in the modeling world. She continued that trajectory at the 2025 iteration of Miami Swim Week.
Appearing during this weekend’s Spotlight.Fashion Collective shows at Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025, Preslie looked undeniably beautiful on the runway for Aventura Swimwear and BOLDE Wetsuits.
The former found Preslie positively wowing in a green bikini; in a memorable moment, the latter had the model showcasing one of the brand’s signature looks while accompanied by a dog.
Between the striking looks and undeniable runway poise, Preslie Ross indeed made a statement at Miami Swim Week. She indeed solidified herself as one to watch in the fashion world.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…