Preslie Ross Makes Statement At Miami Swim Week, Looks Stunning For Aventura Swimwear, BOLDE wetsuits

The model was a standout during the Spotlight Fashion Collective Miami Swim Week show.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 01: Preslie Ross walks the runway for Spotlight featuring Aventura Swimwear, BOLDE, and Mariella Swimwear during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 at The Paraiso Tent on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotlight featuring Aventura Swimwear, BOLDE, Mariella Swimwear)

Across pageants, print, social content, or on the runway, Preslie Ross has repeatedly demonstrated the potential to be a force in the modeling world. She continued that trajectory at the 2025 iteration of Miami Swim Week.

Appearing during this weekend’s Spotlight.Fashion Collective shows at Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025, Preslie looked undeniably beautiful on the runway for Aventura Swimwear and BOLDE Wetsuits.

The former found Preslie positively wowing in a green bikini; in a memorable moment, the latter had the model showcasing one of the brand’s signature looks while accompanied by a dog.

Between the striking looks and undeniable runway poise, Preslie Ross indeed made a statement at Miami Swim Week. She indeed solidified herself as one to watch in the fashion world.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Preslie Ross walks the runway for Spotlight featuring Aventura Swimwear, BOLDE, and Mariella Swimwear during Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025 at The Paraiso Tent on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotlight featuring Aventura Swimwear, BOLDE, Mariella Swimwear)
Miami swim week

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

