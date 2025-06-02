Dakota Johnson Makes Appearance On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2141 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dakota Johnson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 2, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Dakota Johnson will be appearing on both “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” this week.
The “Fallon” appearance comes first, airing as part of Monday’s installment of the flagship NBC late-night talk show. Johnson appears as the episode’s lead interview guest.
The episode, which was filmed earlier in the day, also features a chat with Jonathan Groff and a performance by Matt Berninger.
It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; prior to the official broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2141 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dakota Johnson and host Jimmy Fallon during Fast Forward on Monday, June 2, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2141 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dakota Johnson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 2, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
dakota johnson jimmy fallon nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…