Dakota Johnson Makes Appearance On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Dakota Johnson will be appearing on both “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” this week.

The “Fallon” appearance comes first, airing as part of Monday’s installment of the flagship NBC late-night talk show. Johnson appears as the episode’s lead interview guest.

The episode, which was filmed earlier in the day, also features a chat with Jonathan Groff and a performance by Matt Berninger.

It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; prior to the official broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping.