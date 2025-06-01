in Runway

Ava Stewart Debuts Montage Swimwear Collection At Miami Swim Week: The Shows, Enjoys “Insane” Runway Experience

Models Sophia Baser and Rachel Pizzolato also wowed on the runway to support the new collection.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Ava Stewart walks the runway wearing Montage Swimwear during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)

In an exciting concept, the new Montage Swimwear brand tapped twelve women to curate unique capsules. One of those women was wakesurfer Ava Stewart.

After serving as the creative force behind the designs, Stewart helped introduce the line at Miami Swim Week.

She modeled a look from the new collection on the runway, achieving what she called a dream experience in a Saturday Instagram post.

“I’ve always dreamed about being a model and to be given the opportunity to walk in Miami Swim Week is so insane! I will forever be grateful for this experience,” wrote Stewart.

Popular models Sophia Baser and Rachel Pizzolato also showcased pieces of the collection during the show, which took place during Miami Swim Week: The Shows Friday. Photos follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR, Montage Swimwear, and Miami Swim Week: The Shows.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Sophia Baser walks the runway wearing Montage Swimwear during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Rachel Pizzolato walks the runway wearing Montage Swimwear during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)
ava stewartMiami swim weekmontage swimwearRachel pizzolatoSophia baser

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

