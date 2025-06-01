Ava Stewart Debuts Montage Swimwear Collection At Miami Swim Week: The Shows, Enjoys “Insane” Runway Experience

In an exciting concept, the new Montage Swimwear brand tapped twelve women to curate unique capsules. One of those women was wakesurfer Ava Stewart.

After serving as the creative force behind the designs, Stewart helped introduce the line at Miami Swim Week.

She modeled a look from the new collection on the runway, achieving what she called a dream experience in a Saturday Instagram post.

“I’ve always dreamed about being a model and to be given the opportunity to walk in Miami Swim Week is so insane! I will forever be grateful for this experience,” wrote Stewart.

Popular models Sophia Baser and Rachel Pizzolato also showcased pieces of the collection during the show, which took place during Miami Swim Week: The Shows Friday. Photos follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR, Montage Swimwear, and Miami Swim Week: The Shows.