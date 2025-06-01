Jason Aldean’s “Whiskey Drink” Officially Secures #1 At Country Radio

Longtime country radio hitmaker Jason Aldean scores a new #1 this week, as his “Whiskey Drink” rises to the top of the Mediabase country singles chart.

“Whiskey Drink” rises one place to #1, leading in chart points, airplay, and audience impressions for the May 25-31 tracking period.

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” falls a spot to #2, while Riley Green’s “Worst Way” stays in the chart’s #3 position.

Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” holds at #4 on the chart, and Corey Kent’s “This Heart” enjoys a two-place ascent to #5.