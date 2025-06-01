Shinedown’s “Three Six Five” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Shinedown’s “Three Six Five” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Played ~2,070 times during the May 25-31 tracking period, “Three Six Five” rises three spots to the top of this week’s chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 343.
Linkin Park’s “Up From The Bottom” falls one place to #2 this week, as sombr’s “back to friends” retains its #3 ranking on the chart.
A one-place rise brings Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” to #4; Djo’s “Basic Being Basic” enjoys a one-level increase to #5 at the alternative format.
