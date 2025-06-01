in Music News

Shinedown’s “Three Six Five” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

“Three Six Five” jumps three places to #1.

Shinedown - Three Six Five lyric video screenshot | Atlantic

Shinedown’s “Three Six Five” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,070 times during the May 25-31 tracking period, “Three Six Five” rises three spots to the top of this week’s chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 343.

Linkin Park’s “Up From The Bottom” falls one place to #2 this week, as sombr’s “back to friends” retains its #3 ranking on the chart.

A one-place rise brings Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” to #4; Djo’s “Basic Being Basic” enjoys a one-level increase to #5 at the alternative format.

djojack whitelinkin parkshinedownsombrthree six five

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

