Doechii’s “Anxiety” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Anxiety” keeps the throne at pop radio.

Doechii - Anxiety video screenshot | TDE/Capitol

Doechii’s “Anxiety” continues its impressive pop radio run, notching a fourth week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Anxiety” received ~16,362 spins during the May 25-31 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 280 plays. The count, moreover, tops that of the #2 song by 2,861.

Up three places, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” moves into the #2 spot. Working to close the large gap to #1, the song posted the week’s greatest airplay gain. It grew 1,784 plays to post ~13,501 during the latest tracking period.

Tate McRae’s “Sports car” rises a spot to #3, as Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” drops a level to #4. The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” concurrently rises a place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

