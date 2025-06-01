Doechii’s “Anxiety” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Doechii’s “Anxiety” continues its impressive pop radio run, notching a fourth week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.
“Anxiety” received ~16,362 spins during the May 25-31 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 280 plays. The count, moreover, tops that of the #2 song by 2,861.
Up three places, Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” moves into the #2 spot. Working to close the large gap to #1, the song posted the week’s greatest airplay gain. It grew 1,784 plays to post ~13,501 during the latest tracking period.
Tate McRae’s “Sports car” rises a spot to #3, as Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” drops a level to #4. The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” concurrently rises a place to #5.
