in Music News

Dom Dolla & Daya’s “Dreamin” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

“Dreamin” ascends to #1 on this week’s dance chart.

Dreamin video screenshot | Three Six Zero

Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin (featuring Daya)” completes its rise to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Played ~727 times during the May 25-31 tracking period, “Dreamin” enjoys a one-place rise to the top of the chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 138.

Up three places, D.O.D.’s “Wrap Yourself Around Me” earns #2 on the latest chart. James Hype’s “Don’t Wake Me Up” concurrently rises three levels to #3.

Tiesto’s “I Follow Rivers (featuring Oaks)” holds at #4, and Morgan Seatree’s “Say My Name (featuring Florence + The Machine)” falls from #1 to #5.

dayadoddom dolladreaminflorence + the machineJames hypeMorgan eatreeoakstiesto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Registers 32nd Week As #1 Music Video On Global YouTube Chart

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart