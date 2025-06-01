Dom Dolla & Daya’s “Dreamin” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin (featuring Daya)” completes its rise to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
Played ~727 times during the May 25-31 tracking period, “Dreamin” enjoys a one-place rise to the top of the chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 138.
Up three places, D.O.D.’s “Wrap Yourself Around Me” earns #2 on the latest chart. James Hype’s “Don’t Wake Me Up” concurrently rises three levels to #3.
Tiesto’s “I Follow Rivers (featuring Oaks)” holds at #4, and Morgan Seatree’s “Say My Name (featuring Florence + The Machine)” falls from #1 to #5.
