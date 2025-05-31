Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Registers 32nd Week As #1 Music Video On Global YouTube Chart

As the summer of 2025 gets underway, a fall 2024 music video continues to reign supreme on YouTube.

Indeed, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” secures a 32nd consecutive week at #1 on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart. The smash hit video received another 25,992,124 views during the May 23-29 tracking period. Impressively, that represents a gain over last week’s mark — and a sign of the video’s incredible longevity.

“APT.” meanwhile holds at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, courtesy of the 40,274,083 total plays it received across all uploads. Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” a longevity smash in its own right, stays at #1.