Linkin Park’s “Up From The Bottom” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Linkin Park’s song rises two places to #1.

Linkin Park Press Photo by Jimmy Fontaine, courtesy of Warner Records

Linkin Park returns to the top of the Mediabase alternative radio chart this week, as the band’s “Up From The Bottom” rises two places to #1.

“Up From The Bottom” received ~2,032 spins during the May 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 65.

The Head And The Heart’s “Arrow,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 on this week’s alternative airplay chart.

Sombr’s “back to friends” enjoys a three-place rise to #3, while Shinedown’s “Three Six Five” spends another week in the #4 position.

Up three places, Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” secures the #5 position.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

