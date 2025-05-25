Linkin Park’s “Up From The Bottom” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Linkin Park returns to the top of the Mediabase alternative radio chart this week, as the band’s “Up From The Bottom” rises two places to #1.

“Up From The Bottom” received ~2,032 spins during the May 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 65.

The Head And The Heart’s “Arrow,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 on this week’s alternative airplay chart.

Sombr’s “back to friends” enjoys a three-place rise to #3, while Shinedown’s “Three Six Five” spends another week in the #4 position.

Up three places, Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” secures the #5 position.