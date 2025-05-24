in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Claims #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart For 31st Week

“APT.” extends its incredible reign to 31 weeks.

Bruno Mars and Rosé - APT. video screenshot | Atlantic

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” spends another week atop the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The blockbuster video is celebrating a thirty-first consecutive week atop the listing, this time courtesy of the 24.8 million views it received during the May 16-22 tracking period.

“APT.,” notably, ranks as the only music video to receive over 20 million views this week.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” generated 39.2 million plays during the tracking period. That keeps the song at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart; Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” stays at #1.

