Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Leon Thomas’ breakout hit “MUTT” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Up three places from last week’s position, “MUTT” earns #1 thanks to the ~5,681 urban spins it received during the May 18-24 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 518.
SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” stays in the #2 spot, while Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” spends another week at #3.
Chris Brown’s enduring “Residuals” rises a spot to #4, while Drake’s “Nokia” falls from the #1 position to the #5 slot on this week’s urban listing.
