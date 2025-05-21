First Look: Ana de Armas, Pom Klementieff, Jin Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2139 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
A stacked edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Wednesday night.
The episode notably welcomes actress Ana de Armas as the lead interview guest. De Armas stars in the new “From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina” film that opens June 6.
Along with her interview, the de Armas appearance includes a Whisper Challenge segment.
Wednesday’s episode also features a chat with Pom Klementieff. BTS member Jin additionally appears, joining Fallon for an interview and later taking the stage for a performance.
First-look photos follow; the full episode airs at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2139 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Pom Klementieff during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2139 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Pom Klementieff during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2139 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas and host Jimmy Fallon during The Whisper Challenge on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2139 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2139 — Pictured: Musical guest Jin performs on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2139 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon during an interview with singer-songwriter Jin on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2139 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Jin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2139 — Pictured: Musical guest Jin performs on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
