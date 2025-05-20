First Look: Jessica Biel, Simon Pegg, Isabela Merced Chat, Play Charades On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2138 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Isabela Merced during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Tuesday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” does not feature a musical guest. It does, however, feature three noteworthy interviewees.
Jessica Biel, Simon Pegg, and Isabela Merced all drop by to chat with host Jimmy Fallon.
Not simply there to talk, the three also join Fallon for a game of “Slow Motion Charades.”
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In advance of the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from Tuesday’s official taping. That first look follows:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2138 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Isabela Merced, actor Simon Pegg, actress Jessica Biel, and host Jimmy Fallon during Slow Motion Charades on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2138 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jessica Biel during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2138 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Simon Pegg during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
