Shakira Returns To “Fallon” For Another Performance; Tom Cruise, Milly Alcock Also Appear (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2137 -- Pictured: Musical guest Shakira performs on Monday, May 19, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Shakira, who appeared on two separate “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes earlier this month, visits for a third time Monday night.
The artist again takes the stage for a musical performance, this time one of the more stripped variety.
The performance closes an episode that welcomes Tom Cruise as its lead interview guest. Along with the chat, Cruise participates in a game of “What’s Behind Me?”
Milly Alcock also appears for a chat on Monday night’s broadcast.
The episode was to begin at 11:35PM on the east coast — and at the same time in the west. First-look photos follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2137 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Milly Alcock during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 19, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2137 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Tom Cruise and host Jimmy Fallon during Whats Behind Me? on Monday, May 19, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
