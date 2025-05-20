Shakira Returns To “Fallon” For Another Performance; Tom Cruise, Milly Alcock Also Appear (First Look)

Shakira, who appeared on two separate “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes earlier this month, visits for a third time Monday night.

The artist again takes the stage for a musical performance, this time one of the more stripped variety.

The performance closes an episode that welcomes Tom Cruise as its lead interview guest. Along with the chat, Cruise participates in a game of “What’s Behind Me?”

Milly Alcock also appears for a chat on Monday night’s broadcast.

The episode was to begin at 11:35PM on the east coast — and at the same time in the west.