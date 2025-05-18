Doechii’s “Anxiety” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

After narrowly earning #1 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Doechii’s “Anxiety” ranks as a more dominant leader this week.

“Anxiety” earns a second week at #1 thanks to the ~16,011 spins it received during the May 11-17 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,439, while besting that of the week’s #2 song by more than 1,800 plays.

Lola Young’s “Messy” holds in that #2 position, while Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” stays at #3. Tate McRae’s “Sports car” rises a level to #4, and The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” elevates one position to #5 on the latest pop chart.