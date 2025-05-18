in Music News

Doechii’s “Anxiety” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Anxiety” retains its place atop the pop chart.

Doechii - Anxiety video screenshot | TDE/Capitol

After narrowly earning #1 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Doechii’s “Anxiety” ranks as a more dominant leader this week.

“Anxiety” earns a second week at #1 thanks to the ~16,011 spins it received during the May 11-17 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,439, while besting that of the week’s #2 song by more than 1,800 plays.

Lola Young’s “Messy” holds in that #2 position, while Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” stays at #3. Tate McRae’s “Sports car” rises a level to #4, and The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” elevates one position to #5 on the latest pop chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

