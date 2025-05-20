in TV News

“Cultural Juggernaut” “Yellowjackets” Renewed For Season 4 After Most-Watched Season Yet

Production dates will be announced soon.

L-R: Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Liv Hewson as Teen Van, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Silvana Estifanos as Teen Britt, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa and Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie in Yellowjackets, episode 9, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Referring to the show as a “cultural juggernaut,” Paramount Global Co-CEO and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios president Chris McCarthy announced a fourth season renewal for “Yellowjackets.”

“Ashley [Lyle] and Bart [Nickerson] have masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon: a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast,” said McCarthy.

The show will continue to broadcast via Paramount+ with Showtime; production dates and details will arrive soon.

The show’s third season ranked as its most-watched yet; the season finale, moreover, represented the series’ most-streamed individual episode. Season three also set new series high marks in social engagement.

The ten-episode third season ended with a pivotal moment for the teen characters; after escaping the group and Shauna’s wrath, Natalie was able to make contact with an outsider. It also saw the death of Mari — who was revealed as “pit girl.”

Earlier in the season, adult Van met her demise at the hands of adult Melissa.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

