“Cultural Juggernaut” “Yellowjackets” Renewed For Season 4 After Most-Watched Season Yet

Referring to the show as a “cultural juggernaut,” Paramount Global Co-CEO and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios president Chris McCarthy announced a fourth season renewal for “Yellowjackets.”

“Ashley [Lyle] and Bart [Nickerson] have masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon: a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast,” said McCarthy.

The show will continue to broadcast via Paramount+ with Showtime; production dates and details will arrive soon.

The show’s third season ranked as its most-watched yet; the season finale, moreover, represented the series’ most-streamed individual episode. Season three also set new series high marks in social engagement.

The ten-episode third season ended with a pivotal moment for the teen characters; after escaping the group and Shauna’s wrath, Natalie was able to make contact with an outsider. It also saw the death of Mari — who was revealed as “pit girl.”

Earlier in the season, adult Van met her demise at the hands of adult Melissa.