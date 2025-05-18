Mau P’s “The Less I Know The Better” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Dance radio crowns a new #1 song this week.
Played ~714 times during the May 11-17 tracking period, Mau P’s take on the Tame Impala hit “The Less I Know The Better” rises three places to #1 on the Mediabase dance chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 163.
Up three places, Morgan Seatree’s “Say My Name (featuring Florence + The. Machine)” earns #2 on this week’s listing.
Tiesto’s “I Follow Rivers (featuring Oaks)” falls two spots to #3, while David Guetta & Sia’s “Beautiful People” drops two levels to #4.
A one-place rise concurrently brings Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin” to #5.
Comments
Loading…