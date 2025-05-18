in Music News

Mau P’s “The Less I Know The Better” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Mau P’s take on the Tame Impala song rises to #1 on the dance chart.

Mau P - Less I Know The Better cover | Nervous Records

Dance radio crowns a new #1 song this week.

Played ~714 times during the May 11-17 tracking period, Mau P’s take on the Tame Impala hit “The Less I Know The Better” rises three places to #1 on the Mediabase dance chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 163.

Up three places, Morgan Seatree’s “Say My Name (featuring Florence + The. Machine)” earns #2 on this week’s listing.

Tiesto’s “I Follow Rivers (featuring Oaks)” falls two spots to #3, while David Guetta & Sia’s “Beautiful People” drops two levels to #4.

A one-place rise concurrently brings Dom Dolla’s “Dreamin” to #5.

