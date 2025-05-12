in Hot On Social, TV News

Sadie Stanley Shares Stunning New Bikini Pictures Ahead Of “Criminal Minds” Appearance, “Karate Kid” Release

The actress looks beautiful in the new social media post.

Sadie Stanley stuns in new pictures from the beach in California | Via @sadieastanley

Sadie Stanley has two big acting moments on the horizon; she appears in this week’s “Criminal Minds: Evolution” episode (“The Zookeeper”), while also starring in “Karate Kid: Legends.” The latter film arrives on May 30.

Ahead of those launches, the actress is heating up Instagram. Sadie shared a new set of bikini pictures — and one brief video clip — from Manhattan Beach in California.

She looks unsurprisingly amazing in the new shots, and the outpouring of comments (and fast-rising like count) confirm the resonance.

A look at the new bikini pictures follows, as do “first look” photos from her “Criminal Minds” guest spot.

L-R:Sadie Stanley as Tia Ryder and Elden Henson as Clyde Smets in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 2, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+
Sadie Stanley as Tia Ryder in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 2, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+
Sadie Stanley as Tia Ryder in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 2, season 18 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

