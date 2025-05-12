Sadie Stanley Shares Stunning New Bikini Pictures Ahead Of “Criminal Minds” Appearance, “Karate Kid” Release

Sadie Stanley has two big acting moments on the horizon; she appears in this week’s “Criminal Minds: Evolution” episode (“The Zookeeper”), while also starring in “Karate Kid: Legends.” The latter film arrives on May 30.

Ahead of those launches, the actress is heating up Instagram. Sadie shared a new set of bikini pictures — and one brief video clip — from Manhattan Beach in California.

She looks unsurprisingly amazing in the new shots, and the outpouring of comments (and fast-rising like count) confirm the resonance.

A look at the new bikini pictures follows, as do “first look” photos from her “Criminal Minds” guest spot.