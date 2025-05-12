in TV News

Maren Morris Chats, Performs On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The music star appears on Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2133 -- Pictured: Musical guest Maren Morris performs on Monday, May 12, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” begins a new week original episodes Monday, and Maren Morris partakes in the festivities.

The music star first appears for an interview with Jimmy. Later, she takes the stage for a musical performance.

Monday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Sofia Vergara and Michael McKean. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.

Prior to Monday night’s broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping. The first look at Monday’s all-new “Tonight Show” episode follows:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2133 — Pictured: Musical guest Maren Morris performs on Monday, May 12, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2133 — Pictured: Musical guest Maren Morris performs on Monday, May 12, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2133 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Maren Morris during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 12, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2133 — Pictured: Musical guest Maren Morris performs on Monday, May 12, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

jimmy fallonmaren morrisnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ryan Reynolds Chats, Appears In “Rescue Dog Rescue” On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Sadie Stanley Shares Stunning New Bikini Pictures Ahead Of “Criminal Minds” Appearance, “Karate Kid” Release