Maren Morris Chats, Performs On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2133 -- Pictured: Musical guest Maren Morris performs on Monday, May 12, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” begins a new week original episodes Monday, and Maren Morris partakes in the festivities.
The music star first appears for an interview with Jimmy. Later, she takes the stage for a musical performance.
Monday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Sofia Vergara and Michael McKean. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC.
Prior to Monday night’s broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping. The first look at Monday’s all-new “Tonight Show” episode follows:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2133 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Maren Morris during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 12, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
