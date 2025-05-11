Zach Top’s “I Never Lie” Officially Reaches #1 On Country Radio Chart

Acclaimed country artist Zach Top scores the #1 song on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Indeed, his “I Never Lie” ascends three places to the pinnacle position. The #1 ranking is based on Mediabase chart points; “I Never Lie” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the May 4-10 tracking period.
Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” remains the leader for audience impressions, while holding at #2 on the overall chart.
Jason Aldean’s “Whiskey Drink” stays at #3, while Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” rises a spot to #4. Kane Brown’s “Backseat Driver” rises one level to #5.
