in Music News

Zach Top’s “I Never Lie” Officially Reaches #1 On Country Radio Chart

“I Never Lie” becomes country radio’s #1 song.

Zach Top - Cold Beer & Country Music album cover

Acclaimed country artist Zach Top scores the #1 song on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Indeed, his “I Never Lie” ascends three places to the pinnacle position. The #1 ranking is based on Mediabase chart points; “I Never Lie” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the May 4-10 tracking period.

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” remains the leader for audience impressions, while holding at #2 on the overall chart.

Jason Aldean’s “Whiskey Drink” stays at #3, while Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” rises a spot to #4. Kane Brown’s “Backseat Driver” rises one level to #5.

I never liejason aldeankane brownMegan moroneymorgan wallenzach top

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lola Young’s “Messy” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Jonah Kagen’s “God Needs The Devil” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio