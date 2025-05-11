in Music News

Lola Young’s “Messy” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Messy” rises to the top of the Hot AC chart.

Lola Young - press photo by Sophie Jones, courtesy of Island

Though the race is presently too close to definitively call, the preliminary Mediabase update has Lola Young’s “Messy” ranking as a narrow #2 on this week’s pop radio chart.

The song, on the other hand, is a decisive #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

“Messy” rises three spots to #1, courtesy of the ~4,937 spins it received during the May 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 461.

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” drops a spot to #3, as Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” slides one level to #4.

Up three places, Ed Sheeran’s “Azizam” earns #5.

Bruno MarsChappell roaned sheeranLady Gagalola youngmessysabrina carpenter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Drake’s “Nokia” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic, Urban Radio

Zach Top’s “I Never Lie” Officially Reaches #1 On Country Radio Chart