Lola Young’s “Messy” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Though the race is presently too close to definitively call, the preliminary Mediabase update has Lola Young’s “Messy” ranking as a narrow #2 on this week’s pop radio chart.

The song, on the other hand, is a decisive #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

“Messy” rises three spots to #1, courtesy of the ~4,937 spins it received during the May 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 461.

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” drops a spot to #3, as Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” slides one level to #4.

Up three places, Ed Sheeran’s “Azizam” earns #5.